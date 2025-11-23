Pakistan names 31-player hockey squad for Pro League in Argentina

ISLAMABAD, NOV 23 /DNA/ – Following the approval of the President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti, the Secretary General Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali Khan has announced, through a notification, the training camp for the national senior probables in preparation for the FIH Pro Hockey League. The camp will commence on November 24, 2025, at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad.

​The Pro Hockey League will be played in Rosario, Argentina, from December 9 to 14, 2025.

​According to the notification, all selected officials and players have been instructed to report to the Camp Commandant at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on November 24, 2025, at 5:00 PM (1700 hours).

​A total of 31 top players and 7 officials from across the country have been summoned for the camp. Their details are as follows:

​Goalkeepers:

​Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan (Mari Energies)

​Muneeb-ur-Rehman (WAPDA)

​Waqar (WAPDA)

​Ali Raza (PAF)

​Defenders:

​M. Sufyan Khan (Customs)

​Muhammad Abdullah (Mari Energies)

​Hammadudin Anjum (WAPDA)

​Abdul Manan (PAF)

​Ammad Shakeel Butt (NBP)

​Usama Bashir (PAF)

​Arbaz Ahmad (Mari Energies)

​Abu Bakar Mahmood (NBP)

​Midfielders:

​Moin Shakeel (WAPDA)

​Zikriya Hayat (Navy)

​Ghazanfar Ali (Mari Energies)

​Arshad Liaqat (Mari Energies)

​Junaid Manzoor (NBP)

​M. Sulman Razzaq (WAPDA)

​Izhar-ul-Haq (Punjab)

​Strikers:

​Abdul Hannan Shahid (WAPDA)

​Abdul Rehman (PAF)

​Afraz (Mari Energies)

​Rana Waheed (WAPDA)

​Rana M. Waleed (Navy)

​Ahmad Nadeem (Mari Energies)

​Muhammad Ammad (Customs)

​Abdul Qayyum (Customs)

​Basharat Ali (Navy)

​Umair Sattar (Mari Energies)

​Team Officials:

​The team officials include Olympian Anjum Saeed (Manager), Olympian Tahir Zaman (Head Coach), Olympian Muhammad Usman, Olympian Zeeshan Ashraf (Assistant Coaches), Mr. Mukhtar Ahmad (Trainee Coach), Mr. Nadeem Khan Lodhi (Video Analyst), and Mr. Muhammad Aslam (Masseur).