Pakistan name squad for AFC Under-17 Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday unveiled a 23-member squad for the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers, which will be held in Laos from November 8 to 20, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) said.

The squad was selected following the conclusion of the PFF National Under-17 Football Championship 2026, which provided a platform for emerging players from across the country to compete for national team places.

Head coach Mohammad Habib will lead Pakistan in Group D, where they will face Iran, Jordan, hosts Laos and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will aim to secure qualification for the continental tournament as the young players look to build on their performances in the domestic championship.

Squad:

Goal-keepers: Samar Razzaq, Wali Ullah, Ahsan Ullah; Defenders: Nadeem Hussain, Hamza Khan, Muhammad Hammad, Syed Manzar Shah, Mubashir Shah, Muhammad Awais, Hasnain Ali, Mohsin Amin; Midfielders: Abdul Sammad, Arsalan Fareedi, Muhammad Khalil Ullah, Muhammad Irmad Sarwar, Muhammad Anees, Bari Dad, Essa Khan; Forwards: Muhammad Raffy, Muhammad Moosa, Muhammad Shahzad, Hazrat Abbas, Haris Khan