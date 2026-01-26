Pakistan, Myanmar vow stronger ties via sustained diplomatic engagement

ISLAMABAD, JAN 26: Pakistan and Myanmar on Monday moved to reinvigorate their bilateral relationship, reaffirming their commitment to deepen multi-sectoral cooperation through sustained and structured engagement after a prolonged gap in high-level exchanges.

The two nations have expressed their commitment to expand cooperation across diverse sectors, including religious tourism, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, trade, economy, science, and academic linkages, with a view to promoting shared prosperity.

The resolve was expressed during delegation-level talks and a joint press stakeout by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs of Myanmar Than Swe in Islamabad.

In his remarks, DPM Dar said discussions remained very productive and comprehensive. He underscored the importance of advancing engagement towards sustained, structured and results-oriented initiatives, particularly in capacity building.

He said the visit of Myanmar’s FM reflected the importance that both countries attach to revitalising and strengthening Pakistan-Myanmar relations.

Dar said Pakistan and Myanmar enjoy cordial and friendly relations and that Pakistan greatly values this partnership and remains keen to further enhance cooperation across a wide range of mutually beneficial fields.

He stressed that all contentious issues should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and emphasised the importance of further deepening cooperation in academic linkages. Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Myanmar and deeply valued their long-standing friendship and cooperation, he added.

Noting a gap in high-level visits, the DPM said the last visit from Myanmar took place in 2015, while from Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari visited Myanmar in 2012.

Dar said the bilateral ties were rooted in history and mutual respect, as reflected in early diplomatic exchanges following Pakistan’s independence. He added that Pakistan sincerely desires peace, stability, and prosperity for Myanmar and hopes that the forthcoming general elections would contribute to stability, development, and inclusive governance.

FM Swe thanked the government and people of Pakistan for the warm hospitality extended during his visit. He said that soon after their independence, both countries established valuable ties because of the two great leaders, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Myanmar’s founder General Aung San, who had worked for independence from British rule.

Than Swe said successive governments in both countries have maintained good and friendly relations. He noted that 2026 would mark the 77th anniversary of diplomatic relations and expressed the hope that both sides would find ways to further strengthen ties and benefit from multi-sectoral cooperation.

Earlier, the two countries reviewed the full gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international peace and security. The two leaders also agreed to remain in close contact on matters of mutual interest.