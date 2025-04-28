Pakistan must take steps for the hockey development: Bovelander

ANSAR BHATTI

ISLAMABAD: Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander has said that Pakistan must take concrete steps for the development of hockey, as the green shirts team is currently not participating in major international hockey tournaments.

He was speaking to the media after witnessing the hockey camp for young players at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium Islamabad, organised by the Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy (KJHA) with the support of the Embassy of the Netherlands and Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYA). Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries, Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mohyuddin Wani, Director Sports HEC Javed Memon, and Olympian Khawaja Junaid were also present on this occasion.

Bovelander, worked with players from KJHA and clubs in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The clinic focused on modern penalty corner techniques, game awareness and attacking strategies.

The Dutch hockey legend stressed that Pakistan needs to focus on nurturing top athletes and talent. He said that compared to the past, hockey has become a modern sport where mastering new techniques is crucial. He expressed confidence that Pakistan can perform better in international hockey and added that he was very happy to visit Pakistan.

He also highlighted the importance of coaching alongside player development, noting that skills must be polished in addition to talent. He said he was unaware of the current situation of hockey in Pakistan but emphasized that the shortcomings that led to a decline in standards must be addressed.

Speaking to the media, Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination Mohyuddin Wani stated that they aim to combine education and sports, believing that better results will be achieved when both sectors collaborate. He said that steps are being taken at the grassroots level to improve sports, including initiatives for the betterment and development of hockey.

Olympian Khawaja Junaid, the Prime Minister’s Youth Program Focal Person for Sports, said that efforts are underway for the development of hockey in Pakistan. He appreciated the strong support from the Prime Minister’s Youth Program and the Dutch Embassy, emphasizing that sports diplomacy is being promoted. He added that Bovelander’s visit to Pakistan would have a positive impact on the improvement of hockey.