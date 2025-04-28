Pakistan must take steps for the hockey development: Bovelander

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, APR 28 /DNA/ – Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander has urged Pakistan to take concrete and strategic steps to revive and develop its hockey sector, noting that the national team is currently absent from major international tournaments.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media after observing a hockey training camp for young players at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad. The camp was organized by the Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy (KJHA) with the support of the Embassy of the Netherlands and the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP).

ISLAMABAD, APR 28: Hockey legend from the Netherlands Floris Jan Bovelander giving some coaching tips to young players during a coaching session organized by the Khwaja Junaid Academy, at the Naseer Bundha Hockey Stadium. Olympian Khawaja Junaid and members of the Rising Stars Hockey Club welcomed the hockey legend upon arrival at the venue.=DNA

The event was also attended by Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries, Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mohyuddin Wani, Director Sports HEC Javed Memon, and Olympian Khawaja Junaid.

During his visit, Bovelander conducted specialized coaching clinics, working closely with players from KJHA and various clubs across Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The clinics focused on modern penalty corner techniques, game awareness, and advanced attacking strategies.

Speaking to the media, Bovelander emphasized that Pakistan must invest in nurturing young talent and refining players’ technical skills. He highlighted that the game of hockey has evolved significantly, becoming more technical and demanding, and that mastering modern techniques is essential for international success. Despite acknowledging his limited familiarity with the current state of hockey in Pakistan, he stressed that addressing existing gaps and upgrading player development are vital steps toward regaining past glory. Bovelander also expressed his delight at visiting Pakistan, calling it a wonderful experience.

Federal Secretary for IPC Mohyuddin Wani, in his remarks, said that the government is committed to integrating education and sports, believing that collaboration between these two sectors will yield better outcomes. He shared that initiatives are being introduced at the grassroots level to promote sports development, with special attention given to hockey.

Olympian Khawaja Junaid, who also serves as the Prime Minister’s Youth Program Focal Person for Sports, reiterated ongoing efforts for the revival of hockey in Pakistan. He appreciated the support extended by the PMYP and the Dutch Embassy, stressing that sports diplomacy is playing an important role in these initiatives. Junaid noted that Bovelander’s visit would serve as a morale booster and have a positive impact on the efforts to uplift Pakistan hockey.