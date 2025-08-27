Pakistan moves in ATF Team Competition quarterfinals

ISLAMABAD, AUG 27 (DNA): Pakistan recorded a convincing 3-0 victory over Uzbekistan to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the ATF 12 & under Team Competition Finals, at Singapore.

In the first singles match, Rashid Ali Bachani defeated Zinatulin Milan 6-4, 6-2.

In the second singles, Shayan Afridi outclassed Ziyatov Azamjon 6-1, 6-1, said a press release.

In the doubles encounter, the pair of Shayan Afridi and M. Ibraheem Gill sealed the win by beating Umedov Alimkhan, Zinatulin Milan 6-4, 6-4.

Pakistan were placed in Group D along with Thailand and Uzbekistan. Yesterday, Pakistan lost tough three-set matches against Thailand, the No. 3 seed in the tournament. Rashid Ali won the first set 7-6(4) but unfortunately lost the match, while Shayan also won the first set 6-4 before losing his match.

Pakistan bounced back strongly, defeating Uzbekistan 3-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals. Pakistan will face south Korea in the quarterfinals.

The tournament features strong teams from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, Korea, and Chinese Taipei.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President PTF, extended his congratulations to the young team for their outstanding performance and expressed hope that they will continue their winning momentum in the upcoming stages.

Col. (R) Zia-ud-din Tufail, Secretary General PTF, also lauded the players and team management for their dedication and teamwork, which led to this important victory.