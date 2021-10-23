Pakistan, Morocco Bilateral Joint Exercise – 2021 concludes

PABBI, OCT 23 /DNA/ – Closing ceremony of Pakistan-Morocco Bilateral Joint Exercise – 2021 was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi . During the exercise, Special Forces of Morocco and Pakistan practiced various drills involved in counter terrorism operations including cordon and search, compound clearance, close quarter battle, fast roping, rappelling and combat medics.This is the first ever joint exercise between the two countries.

The training was aimed at sharing mutual experience in counter terrorism domain, rehearsing / adopting best practices and enhancing cooperation between the two armies.