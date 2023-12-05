Pakistan, Mexico conclude successful 6th round of bilateral policy consultations in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, 5 DEC /DNA/ – The 6th round of Pakistan-Mexico BPC was held in Islamabad today. The Pakistani delegation was led by AS (Americas) Ambassador Mariam Aftab while the Mexican delegation was led by Ambassador Jose Tripp DG (Africa, Central Asia & ME) of Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional and multilateral developments. They agreed to further deepen and broaden dialogue and cooperation in multiple domains.