Pakistan marks Int’l Day of remembrance for terror victims

ISLAMABAD, AUG 21 /DNA/ – Pakistan joined the global community today in observing the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, with officials issuing a solemn statement reaffirming the nation’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism while honoring the immense sacrifices made by its citizens.

In an official message from Islamabad, Pakistan noted that it has endured unprecedented losses in the global fight against terrorism, with over 90,000 Pakistanis losing their lives and economic damages exceeding $150 billion. The statement emphasized that the country’s sacrifices have not only been for its own people but also for the stability of the region and beyond.

“The fight against terrorism has become increasingly complex, as terrorists now exploit emerging technologies and cyberspace for more sophisticated and lethal attacks,” the statement read. Pakistan also pointed to its own unique challenges, including disinformation campaigns, hydro-terrorism, and extraterritorial assassination plots.

The year 2025, according to the statement, has been one of the deadliest for Pakistan in over a decade. Officials attributed the surge in violence to a “grim pattern of violence planned, financed, and directed from sanctuaries across the border,” with hostile elements targeting civilians, worshippers, children, women, and security personnel without distinction.

Despite these challenges, Pakistan reaffirmed its resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms.

On this day, Pakistan also extended its solidarity to the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), condemning what it described as “systemic state repression” including draconian laws, enforced disappearances, and arbitrary detention. The statement reiterated support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination as mandated by the United Nations.

Additionally, Pakistan expressed deep concern over the ongoing plight of the Palestinian people, noting that despite recent ceasefire efforts, children, women, and the elderly continue to suffer from severe human rights violations and the denial of their fundamental right to self-determination.

The statement also stressed that unresolved conflicts, foreign occupation, and the denial of self-determination remain key drivers of extremism and terrorism, calling for urgent redressal.

In a final appeal, Pakistan urged the international community to support all victims and survivors of terrorism without discrimination and to enhance global cooperation in an objective, impartial, and equitable manner. “We must act without double standards to ensure a more peaceful world for future generations,” the statement concluded.

The message was issued from Islamabad on August 21, 2026, as Pakistan continues to navigate both domestic security challenges and its role in the broader global counterterrorism effort.