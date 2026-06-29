Pakistan marks historic milestone with PIA privatisation success

First Financial Closing Completed, Management Control Transferred to Investor Consortium.

ISLAMABAD, JUN 29 /DNA/ – In a landmark development for Pakistan’s economic reform agenda, the government has successfully completed the First Financial Closing of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) privatisation transaction, officially transferring management control to a private investor consortium.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the achievement as a transformative step for the national carrier, stating that the revival of PIA is now firmly underway with a substantial investment commitment aimed at modernising the airline’s operations and infrastructure.

“This is another important milestone in Pakistan’s economic reform journey,” the Prime Minister said in an official statement. “We are laying the foundation for PIA’s revival while reinforcing investor confidence in Pakistan.”

The Prime Minister extended special commendation to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and paid tribute to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, along with his dedicated team for their pivotal roles in facilitating the process.

He also acknowledged the efforts of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation Muhammad Ali, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, and the entire Privatisation Commission team.

“The professionalism, commitment, and tireless efforts of all those involved made this landmark achievement possible,” the Prime Minister added.

A New Chapter for PIA

The successful financial closing marks the culmination of months of rigorous negotiations and due diligence. The transfer of management control signals a decisive shift towards private-sector stewardship for the loss-making national flag carrier, which has long been a burden on the national exchequer.

The investor consortium has committed to a transformational investment package designed to:

Upgrade PIA’s aging fleet and modernize its technical capabilities

Enhance operational efficiency and service standards

Restore the airline’s competitive position in regional and international markets

The PIA privatisation is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s broader economic recovery and structural reform programme. The government has signalled that the successful transaction will serve as a template for future privatisations of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

“We will continue to pursue bold reforms that strengthen our economy, create opportunities for our people, and secure a more prosperous future for Pakistan,” the Prime Minister affirmed.

Analysts view the transaction as a significant vote of confidence in Pakistan’s economic trajectory, particularly amid ongoing efforts to stabilise macroeconomic indicators and attract foreign direct investment.

The transfer of management control is expected to take effect immediately, with the investor consortium set to unveil its strategic roadmap for the airline in the coming weeks.

Further details regarding the financial structure of the deal and the composition of the new management team are anticipated in due course.