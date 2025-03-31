Pakistan marks Eid ul Fitr with prayers for unity, peace, prosperity

ISLAMABAD, MAR 31: Pakistanis across the country are celebrating Eid ul Fitr with religious zeal and traditional fervour, offering prayers for unity, peace, and prosperity.

The day began with special congregational prayers at mosques and Eidgahs, where people sought divine blessings for the country’s progress and security.

Eid is a time of joy and togetherness, with families gathering to celebrate the occasion. People wear traditional attire, visit their loved ones, and exchange sweets and gifts.

Special dishes like sheer khurma and various meat delicacies are prepared, while children eagerly collect Eidi from elders, adding to the festive spirit.

To mark the occasion, the country’s leadership urged people to remember those in need and contribute generously to charity.

President Zardari stresses unity on Eid

President Asif Ali Zardari extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation and the Muslim world, highlighting the importance of sharing Eid’s joy with those in need.

“We should actively fulfil our obligations of Zakat, charity, and Fitrana so that no needy person is deprived of Eid’s happiness,” he said. He described Eid as a divine gift, granted as a reward for the fasting and worship observed during Ramadan.

The president emphasised that Ramadan teaches patience, endurance, and compassion for the less fortunate, and these values should be reflected in daily life.

Stressing the need for unity, he urged Pakistanis to support one another and contribute to the country’s progress and stability.

He also prayed for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), expressing hope that they would soon celebrate Eid in peace.

PM Shehbaz calls for national solidarity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his Eid message, said the festival embodies the values of happiness, gratitude, brotherhood, and empathy.

He urged the nation to uphold the principles of patience and sacrifice beyond Ramadan.

Highlighting the challenges Pakistan faces, the premier called for unity against extremism, sectarianism, and external threats. “We need to be united for the country’s integrity and stability and not let any conspiracy succeed,” he said.

The prime minister stressed the collective responsibility to strengthen the economy and social fabric, noting that his government was making all-out efforts for economic revival and law and order.

He paid tribute to the armed forces, whose personnel continue to sacrifice their lives in the fight against terrorism.

PM Shehbaz also expressed solidarity with the families of martyrs and victims of the recent Jaffar Express attack. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Palestine and IIOJK, urging the international community to intervene in ongoing human rights violations.

Concluding his message, the premier encouraged people to share Eid’s blessings with the underprivileged and contribute to building a more compassionate and inclusive society.

Armed forces remember national heroes

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Service Chiefs extend their heartfelt Eid ul Fitr greetings to all Pakistanis as well.

“Eid ul Fitr, marking the conclusion of Ramadan, stands as a symbol of unity, compassion, and gratitude,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“For our soldiers, the true essence of Eid is embodied in the honor of defending our cherished nation—even in separation from family—while striving to foster peace, prosperity, and harmony.”

“This auspicious occasion affords us the opportunity to reflect upon the unwavering valour and commitment of our national heroes — the brave men and women who safeguard our freedom and sovereignty.”

“The Armed Forces remain deeply appreciative of the sacrifices made by these courageous individuals and the enduring support of their families,” it said.

In the spirit of Eid, the Armed Forces of Pakistan call upon all citizens to unite under the banner of love, respect, and solidarity, the very principles that define our great nation, the statement said.