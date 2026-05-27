Pakistan marks Eid ul Adha with prayers for peace in Middle East

ISLAMABAD, MAY 27: Pakistanis marked Eid ul Adha on Wednesday with special prayers for peace and stability, as people across the country also prayed for an end to the ongoing US-Israel war against Iran and the worsening crisis in the Middle East.

The day began with large Eid congregations at mosques and Eidgahs, where people embraced one another and exchanged Eid greetings after prayers. Families later performed animal sacrifices, distributed meat among relatives and the poor, and gathered for traditional meals throughout the day.

Special prayers were also offered for the country’s security, economic stability, and the well-being of Muslims facing conflicts and humanitarian crises across the world. Religious scholars, in their Eid sermons, highlighted the spirit of sacrifice, unity, and compassion, urging people to remember the underprivileged during the three-day religious festival.

PM, President, CDF extend eid greetings

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Field Marshal Asim Munir have extended Eid ul Adha greetings to the nation and the wider Muslim Ummah, with messages centred on faith, sacrifice, unity and compassion against the backdrop of rising Middle East tensions.

PM Shehbaz said the occasion reflects the timeless values of faith, sacrifice, compassion and selflessness embodied by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

He urged citizens to remember the underprivileged, share Eid’s joys with those in need, and strengthen unity, brotherhood and service to humanity.

He also expressed solidarity with oppressed Muslims in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, praying for peace, harmony and prosperity.

President Zardari said Eid ul Adha is a reminder of obedience to Allah, patience, sincerity and sacrifice, and stressed that true success lies in piety, service and empathy rather than wealth or power.

Quoting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), he said, “The most beloved of people to Allah is the one who is most beneficial to people,” adding, “He is not a complete believer who eats his fill while his neighbour beside him goes hungry.”

He said sacrifice is incomplete without including the deprived, orphans, widows, labourers, disabled and underprivileged, and called for national unity, tolerance, dialogue, rule of law and public service.

Separately, Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with the Air Chief and Naval Chief, extended Eid greetings, according to the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the armed forces prayed for lasting peace, prosperity and national unity, and reiterated their commitment to defending Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It added that Eid ul Adha symbolises sacrifice, faith and unity, while paying tribute to the families of martyrs, saying their sacrifices have strengthened the country’s foundations.