Pakistan, maldives share deep bonds of friendship: acting president gilani

ISLAMABAD: SEPT 18 (DNA):Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said Pakistan greatly values its close ties with the Maldives, describing the relationship as one founded on goodwill, trust and Islamic brotherhood.

He was speaking at Aiwan-e-Sadr today while receiving a delegation from the Maldives led by Mr. Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People’s Majlis. The delegation comprised Mohamed Shahid, Husnee Mubarak, Yoosuf Nasheed and Abdulla Shazeem.

The Acting President noted that Pakistan and Maldives enjoy a relationship marked by mutual trust and shared values. Recalling the meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr Mohamed Muizzu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in 2024, as well as earlier leadership-level contacts, he said these exchanges reflect the warmth and depth of the bilateral relationship.

Mr. Gilani emphasised the need to maintain this momentum and expand ties across a wide range of sectors, including trade, tourism, education, health, youth development, climate cooperation and defence. He highlighted that bilateral trade stood at $8.87 million in 2024-25 and stressed that direct air and sea links could help unlock the relationship’s full potential. He also noted Pakistan’s ability to meet Maldivian demand for textiles, rice, cement, meat, fruits, vegetables and pharmaceuticals, and reiterated Pakistan’s interest in strengthening defence cooperation.

The Acting President expressed pride in Pakistan’s development and welfare contributions in the Maldives, including the Parliament building in Malé, which remains a lasting symbol of friendship. He added that Pakistan would continue supporting Maldivian development, particularly through scholarships for Maldivian students in medicine, engineering, pharmacy and dentistry.

Mr. Gilani also highlighted the importance of promoting tourism cooperation and learning from each other’s expertise in this vital sector.

On regional matters, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting peace and cooperation in South Asia and reviving SAARC as a platform for regional development, expressing hope that the Maldives would play an active role. Referring to the developments in Jammu and Kashmir since April 2025, he reiterated that a peaceful resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people is essential for lasting peace in the region.

Mr. Gilani also handed over an invitation to Mr Abdul Raheem Abdulla to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference, scheduled to be held in Islamabad in November 2025.

Mr. Abdul Raheem Abdulla said the Maldives regards Pakistan as a close partner in the region. Continued high-level engagements such as this, he added, will further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

He also said the Maldives greatly values Pakistan’s support, particularly in education, health and trade, and is grateful for the scholarships offered to Maldivian students and the contributions of Pakistani professionals serving in key sectors.

The delegation also conveyed to Mr. Gilani that the Maldives, as a Muslim nation, stands in solidarity with the people of Palestine, particularly those in Gaza.

Senators Ms. Sherry Rehman, Mr. Manzoor Ahmed Kakar and Mr. Shahadat Awan also attended the meeting.