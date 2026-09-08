Pakistan, Maldives focus on technology, digital economy

ISLAMABAD, SEP 8 (DNA): High Commissioner of the Maldives to Pakistan Mohamed Thoha called on Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media Fahd Haroon at his office in Islamabad.

The two sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Maldives, with particular focus on cooperation in digital media, technology and the digital economy, as well as other matters of mutual interest.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and the Maldives.=DNA