Pakistan, Malaysia to enhance economic ties to its full potential: Dr. Shahzad Waseem

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAY 24 – Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem during meeting with Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim Ambassador of Malaysia has emphasized to further enhance bilateral trade, investment and tourism between Pakistan and Malaysia. He said that the present state of bilateral economic ties does not commensurate with the potential and there is need to explore possibility of cooperation in diverse fields. The Ambassador of Malaysia paid a farewell on Leader of the house in senate here at his residence today on Monday.

Leader of the House said that unified stance on the conflicts of Palestine and Kashmir testifies the close understanding between Islamabad and Kuala lumpur. He said that strong relationship between Malaysia and Pakistan is visible from the frequency of high level interaction between the two sides and the economic cooperation is strengthening steadily. “We want our relationship to grow further by utilizing the potential” Dr. Shahzad Waseem reiterated.

Dr. Shahzad Waseem said that Pakistan highly values its cordial and brotherly relations with Malaysia. He said that both the countries have always supported each other at international forums which are testimony to the fact that both value bilateral relations. Leader of the House lauded the efforts of Malaysian ambassador for increased cooperation between the two countries.

Leader of the House pointed out that geostrategic location of both Pakistan and Malaysia calls for strong connectivity through direct flights between both countries.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan is an important regional country and Malaysia wants to further deepen mutual ties and strengthen linkages for mutual benefit of the people of two sides. The Malaysian Ambassador apprised Leader of the House regarding plans to increase imports of agricultural products from Pakistan.

Covid situation was also discussed during the meeting. Ambassador appreciated the efforts of Pakistani government to mitigate the threat posed by the virus. Ambassador also lauded robust vaccination program launched by government of Pakistan.

Leader of the House also underscored the need for strong parliamentary linkages between Pakistan and Malaysia. He said that parliamentary diplomacy is important tools which can help promote multifaceted cooperation between Islamabad and kuala lumpur. He said that parliamentary friendship groups can play an important role in this regard.

Leader of the House also acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing Ambassador for strengthening bilateral relations between the two sides.