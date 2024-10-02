Pakistan-Malaysia think-tank dialogue hosted by ISSI

ISLAMABAD, OCT 2 /DNA/ – In the wake of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s bilateral visit to Pakistan, the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted Pakistan-Malaysia think-tank dialogue with its Malaysian counter-part, the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS). The IAIS delegation was led by H.E. Dr. Maszlee bin Malik, former Minister of Education and Chairman of IAIS.

The dialogue focused on Pakistan-Malaysia relations and Pakistan’s growing relations with ASEAN. The event culminated with the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ISSI and IAIS, marking steady progress in their partnership aimed at reinforcing different aspects of Pakistan-Malaysia relations and fostering closer collaboration between the two think-tanks.

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood extended a warm welcome to the distinguished delegation, noting that the dialogue marked a significant moment in the evolving relationship between ISSI and IAIS. He expressed appreciation for the first in-person visit, which coincided with the historic visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Pakistan. He noted the exceptional cordiality of Pakistan-Malaysia relations and Malaysia’s steadfast support to the growth and expansion of Pakistan-ASEAN relationship.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood also emphasized the importance of ISSI-IAIS institutional collaboration in reinforcing different aspects of Pakistan-Malaysia relations and broader policy objectives on both sides; deeper understanding of their respective regions’ dynamics through regular mutual dialogue; efforts to combat Islamophobia, and closer people-to-people exchanges.

Prof. Dr. Maszlee bin Malik reflected on the deep-rooted historical ties between Malaysia and Pakistan, particularly the strong people-to-people connections that predate the establishment of both countries. He emphasized the significance of cultural diplomacy and highlighted the importance of collaboration between think-tanks in addressing regional and global challenges, enhancing mutual understanding, and advancing Malaysia-Pakistan relations, particularly in the fields of education, IT, AI, and tourism. He expressed optimism for future cooperation, especially in ASEAN as Malaysia prepares to assume the chairmanship in 2025.

Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director of the China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at ISSI, highlighted the ISSI’s efforts in strengthening Pakistan’s ties with ASEAN, including through close collaboration with ACI (ASEAN Committee in Islamabad). He also noted the establishment of “ASEAN Corner” in ISSI Library last year to raise awareness and support for partnership with ASEAN.

Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG, ISSI highlighted the importance of strengthening Pakistan-Malaysia bilateral relations and advancing collaboration in key areas such as trade, diplomacy and enhancing cooperation on multilateral forums.

The event concluded with the exchange of each other’s publications and Dr. Maszlee’s visit to the ASEAN Corner.