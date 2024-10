Pakistan, Malaysia Strengthen Ties: Ishaq Dar welcomes Malaysian FM

ISLAMABAD, OCT 2 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 welcomes the Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan @tokmatn9, on his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They discussed areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia and preparations for the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister to Pakistan.