Pakistan, Malaysia Play Thrilling 3-3 Draw in FIH Nations Hockey Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: In a high-octane clash at the FIH Nations Hockey Cup on Sunday, Pakistan and Malaysia played out a thrilling 3-3 draw. The match showcased moments of brilliance from both sides, with Pakistan dominating the early phases before Malaysia staged a strong comeback in the final quarter.

Pakistan took a solid lead in the first three quarters, with quick passing and aggressive attacks keeping Malaysia on the back foot. The Green Shirts led 3-1 heading into the final stretch, with goals from Arshad Liaqat, Rana Waheed, and Sufyan Khan.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the fourth quarter. Malaysia launched a fierce counteroffensive, capitalizing on defensive lapses by Pakistan. Two late goals stunned the Pakistani side, exposing weaknesses in the defense and goalkeeping. Pakistan’s goalkeeper came under criticism for conceding two soft goals that allowed Malaysia to level the score.

Despite the draw, Pakistan showed flashes of promise and attacking flair. The team must now regroup quickly as they prepare to face Japan on Monday at 3:00 PM local time. A win against Japan is crucial if Pakistan hopes to advance in the tournament and keep their title hopes alive.