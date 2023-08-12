Pakistan, Malaysia discuss matters of bilateral naval collaboration

DNA

Islamabad, 12 Aug 23: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called-on Naval Leadership of Royal Malaysian Navy during an official visit to Malaysia. Upon arrival at Ministry of Defence, Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman bin Ayob and was presented Guard of Honour.

During meeting with Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy, matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security were discussed. The Naval Chief underscored the contribution of Pakistan Navy towards regional maritime peace and stability through its initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Force. The Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy appreciated Pakistan Navy role in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and acknowledged significance of strong bilateral defence collaboration. Later on Pakistani Naval Chief visited Malaysian National Defence College PUSPAHANAS.

Chief of the Naval Staff was received by President of PUSPAHANAS and was presented Guard of Honour. Thereafter a detailed briefing was given to the Naval Chief on the training being imparted at the college. Chief of the Naval Staff also called-on DG National Hydrographic Center (NHC) and was briefed on the roles and capabilities of National Hydrographic Center. Admiral Niazi sought to enhance collaboration between Malaysian National Hydrographic and Hydrographic Services of Pakistan to learn from each other’s experience.

Pakistan and Malaysia historically enjoy brotherly relations and the visit of Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.