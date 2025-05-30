Pakistan Lives in My Heart: Austrian Olympian’s Tribute Before K2 Expedition

ANSAR BHATTI

ISLAMABAD, MAY 30 /DNA/ – Four-time Austrian Olympian and judoka Sabrina Filzmoser expressed her admiration for Pakistan, saying she has always received immense love during her visits to the country.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, she emphasized the importance of showcasing Pakistan’s positive image to the world, in contrast to the negative narratives often spread internationally.

“I intend to ride a bicycle from Islamabad to the K2 Base Camp via Skardu before attempting to summit K2,” she announced, accompanied by Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) President, Col (R) Junaid Alam.

Filzmoser boasts an illustrious judo career: she was a World Championship bronze medalist in 2005 and 2010, European Champion in 2008 and 2011, placed 7th at the 2012 Olympic Games, and is a two-time winner of the prestigious Super World Cup Tournoi de Paris (2006, 2008). She also secured bronze medals at the 2017 Cancun Grand Prix and the 2019 Budapest Grand Prix, becoming the oldest medalist in Judo World Tour history. Tokyo 2020 marked her fourth Olympic appearance.

Despite the challenges, Filzmoser expressed strong determination to complete her K2 mission, describing the climb as one of the toughest in the world. “Pakistanis are incredibly hospitable,” she said. “I have always felt immense love here.”

She also expressed her desire to inspire Pakistani women to participate in sports and hopes to become a role model for young girls. Sharing a recent incident, she said her bicycle had broken down, but local citizens readily came to her aid—a gesture that deeply moved her.

“Climbing K2 is a personal challenge, and promoting Judo is my lifelong dream,” she added. “I’m happy to see the full support of the Pakistan Judo Federation in this meaningful mission.”

Filzmoser described Pakistan as a country that holds a special place in her heart, calling it her second home. “I always refute negative portrayals of Pakistan wherever I go,” she asserted. She is scheduled to depart for her K2 expedition from Islamabad on Saturday.

Earlier, PJF President Col Junaid Alam expressed gratitude to Sabrina for choosing Pakistan for what he termed a “peace mission.” He revealed that Sabrina has agreed to conduct talent hunt and training sessions before, during, and after the expedition.

“She has also graciously accepted the role of Brand Ambassador for **Takbeer Judo Club (TJC),” he added.