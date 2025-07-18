Pakistan, Libya pledge stronger naval, defence cooperation ties

ISLAMABAD, JUL 18 /DNA/ – Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Commander-in-Chief of Libyan Armed Forces was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security situation, and avenues for enhanced cooperation in training and defence. Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted Pakistan Navy’s initiatives for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s contributions and unwavering commitment to collaborative maritime security efforts in the region. Both leaders pledged to further strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral defence relationship.

Pakistan and Libya share longstanding brotherly relations marked by close naval cooperation. The visit of Commander-in-Chief of Libyan Armed Forces is expected to further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries.