Pakistan Libya Defence Cooperation Strengthened During Official Visit

RAWALPINDI, DEC 18 /DNA/: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, who is on a official visit to Libya, called on Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar, Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces and Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces.

On arrival, the Field Marshal was accorded a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Libyan Armed Forces.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues for enhancing bilateral defence and military-to-military cooperation were discussed during the meeting with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. Both sides underscored the importance of collaboration in training, capacity building, and counter-terrorism domains.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defence ties with Libya, based on shared interests.

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and expressed his desire to further expand defence cooperation between the two countries.