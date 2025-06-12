Pakistan launches ‘National Big Data Portal’ to power digital transformation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP/DNA):In a major leap toward a data-driven future, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Thursday inaugurated the ‘National Big Data Portal’, calling it a transformative step in Pakistan’s digital evolution.

The platform, developed by LUMS and supported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), is designed to centralize and democratize access to public data, making it more usable for researchers, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and citizens.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, the Minister said the portal marks more than just the unveiling of a digital tool — it represents Pakistan’s commitment to leading in the global data revolution.

“Our development story will now be written in code, computed in the cloud, and interpreted through data,” he declared, emphasizing that harnessing data is no longer a strategic choice but a national imperative.

He noted that in today’s world, data has become the lifeblood of innovation and the currency of modern economies. However, Pakistan still faces structural barriers such as fragmented data systems, limited analytical capacity, and poor institutional coordination.

He stressed that the solution lies in shifting from backward-looking analysis to forward-looking analytics. Datasets must be used not simply for information but for insight — to model outcomes, address real-world challenges, and drive actionable decisions.

The launch is part of a broader government push under the 5Es Framework, which places digital transformation at the heart of national development. The Minister explained that big data and cloud computing will accelerate smarter governance, more responsive public services, improved education and healthcare, and stronger climate resilience.

He highlighted recent milestones such as Pakistan’s first digital census using geotagged and cloud-based tools, the development of sovereign cloud infrastructure in collaboration with the Ministry of IT, the establishment of AI centers in universities, and partnerships with global tech leaders like Microsoft, Google Cloud, Huawei, and AWS for skills training and technology transfer.

The PBS, as Pakistan’s national statistical authority, will play a central role in supplying reliable and timely data to the portal. With geo-tagged data on over 40 million households and 8 million economic entities, along with dedicated regional offices and GIS labs, PBS is positioned to be the backbone of this initiative. The Minister praised the integration of such robust infrastructure with academic expertise, calling it a model for evidence-based governance.

Addressing students and scholars, the Minister said academia must embed data science and cloud computing across disciplines — not only in engineering and computer science, but in agriculture, health, urban planning, and economics. He urged universities to drive local solutions for local problems, such as optimizing crops in Sindh, forecasting water stress in Balochistan, or managing traffic flows in Karachi.

He also introduced “Quantum Valley Pakistan,” a new national innovation ecosystem that will consolidate the country’s fragmented research initiatives. This platform will host science parks in advanced technologies, promote public-private collaboration, and serve as the country’s digital innovation hub. It builds on earlier efforts such as Vision 2010, which led to the establishment of national centers for AI, robotics, and cybersecurity.

He called for collective action, urging government, academia, industry, and youth to move from “talk to transformation.”