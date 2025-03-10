Pakistan launches first ‘Dematerialised Digital Identity Card’

ISLAMABAD, MAR 10: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Monday announced the launch of Pakistan’s first “dematerialised digital identity card” during its silver jubilee ceremony.

This development marks a revolutionary milestone in the national identity system.

The ceremony featured the unveiling of a commemorative coin by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), a special postage stamp by Pakistan Post, and a book chronicling Nadra’s 25-year journey.

A special event was held at Nadra headquarters, with Nadra founding chairman Major General Retd Zahid Ihsan as the chief guest.

Other attendees included Nadra Chairman Lieutenant General Retd Asif Munir, the special secretary of interior, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) chief statistician, Immigration and Passport’s director-general, former chairpersons, board members, and senior officials.

In his written message, Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi termed the launch of Pakistan’s first dematerialised digital identity card as a significant step toward digital identity transformation.

He announced that after integrating this feature into the Pak ID mobile app, citizens will be able to store their identity cards on their smartphones.

Additionally, a digital verification system will be introduced soon, facilitating secure and instant verification for various services under the World Bank-backed Digital Economy Project. The pilot phase of this initiative will begin on Independence Day 2025.

The minister also highlighted that Nadra extends identity services to remote areas within the country and Pakistanis living abroad, while also assisting law enforcement agencies in national security matters.

A documentary on Nadra’s achievements was also screened, and a commemorative book was unveiled, receiving great appreciation from the attendees.

Speaking on the occasion, Ihsan reflected on the organisation’s establishment and early journey, stating that the Nadra has continuously evolved to turn its vision into reality and is steadily achieving new milestones in its development.