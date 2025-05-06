Pakistan Launches Counter-Offensive Against India; Pak air force downs 2 Indian planes

DONALD TRUMP SAYS INDIAN ATTACK AN ACT OF SHAME/ PAK ARMY DESTROY BRIGADE HEADQUARTER OF INDIA ARMY

ISLAMABAD – May 7, 2025

In a major escalation of tensions in the region, Pakistan’s armed forces have launched a counter-offensive against India, responding to what Islamabad describes as “false and baseless” claims by New Delhi of targeting terrorist camps across the border.

Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, confirmed the initiation of the counter-operation, stating: “Pakistan has begun a calibrated military response to India’s aggression. Details of the strikes and outcomes will be shared with the public and media shortly.”

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, addressing a MEDIA in Islamabad, rejected Indian claims of having destroyed alleged terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan. “India’s narrative is entirely fabricated. There were no camps hit inside Pakistan. Their aircraft did not dare to breach our airspace. The so-called attack was conducted entirely from within Indian territory,” Asif said.

The minister added that international media would be invited to visit the claimed attack sites to independently verify the facts on the ground. “We will show the world that no such terrorist bases existed and that India’s claims are not only false but a dangerous provocation,” he emphasized.

Reiterating Pakistan’s stance on the recent Pahalgam incident in Indian-administered Kashmir, Asif called for an independent international investigation. “Pakistan has always demanded transparency. We maintain that an impartial probe is necessary to determine the truth about the Pahalgam attack,” he said.

The situation remains tense as both nuclear-armed neighbors trade accusations and military maneuvers continue along the Line of Control (LoC) and beyond.

