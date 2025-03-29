Pakistan launches Africa economic council to boost trade, investment ties

ISLAMABAD, MAR 29 /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs marked a significant step toward enhancing Pakistan’s economic engagement with Africa by formally announcing the establishment of the Pakistan-African Economic Council (PAEC) during a high-profile iftar dinner hosted by Additional Secretary (Africa) Hamid Asghar Khan on Friday.

The event brought together key diplomats, including Dean of the African Group and Ambassador of Morocco Mohammad Karmoune, the Ambassador of Somalia, and prominent Pakistani business leaders such as Zafar Bakhtawari and Ch. Tanvir, alongside members of the newly formed council.

In his remarks, Additional Secretary Hamid Asghar Khan emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to deepening economic collaboration with African nations. “The Pak-Africa Economic Council will serve as a vital platform to boost trade, investment, and business partnerships between Pakistan and African countries,” he stated.

The council aims to facilitate bilateral trade, joint ventures, and knowledge exchange while addressing market access challenges for Pakistani exporters. The initiative aligns with Pakistan’s broader foreign policy objective of expanding economic diplomacy in Africa.

The Dean of the African Group, Ambassador Karmoune, welcomed the initiative, expressing optimism about stronger economic ties. “Africa offers immense opportunities, and this council will help bridge businesses and foster mutual growth,” he remarked.

The iftar dinner provided an opportunity for networking and discussions on priority sectors, including agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure development.

The Pakistan-African Economic Council (PAEC) is expected to hold its inaugural meeting in the coming weeks to outline its strategic roadmap.