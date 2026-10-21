Pakistan, Latvia hold 7th round of bilateral political consultations

ISLAMABAD, OCT 21 /DNA/ – Pakistan and Latvia held the 7th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations in virtual format today, providing an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The two sides reaffirmed their desire to further strengthen friendly and constructive relations and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in political, economic, educational, information and communication technologies, and other mutually beneficial areas.

The two sides discussed measures to promote bilateral trade and investment, including through exploring the possibility of establishing a structured dialogue on trade promotion, enhanced business-to-business engagement, participation in trade fairs and exhibitions, and cooperation in information technology and digital services.

Education and people-to-people linkages also featured prominently in the discussions. Both sides agreed to facilitate university-to-university cooperation, including student and faculty exchanges, and joint research.

The two sides also discussed consular matters, including visa facilitation and professional mobility.

The two sides exchanged views on international peace and security and multilateral cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Both sides agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral engagement and continue close coordination on matters of mutual interest. The next round of Pakistan-Latvia Bilateral Political Consultations will be held on mutually agreed dates.