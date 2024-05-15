Pakistan, Latvia hold 6th round of bilateral political consultations

ISLAMABAD, MAY 15 /DNA/ – Deputy State Secretary-Political Director, Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andžejs Viļumsons called on the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi. They discussed Pakistan-Latvia relations and regional and global developments.

Deputy State Secretary also co-chaired the 6th Round of Pakistan-Latvia Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in Islamabad today.