Pakistan, Latvia hold 6th round of bilateral political consultations
ISLAMABAD, MAY 15 /DNA/ – Deputy State Secretary-Political Director, Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andžejs Viļumsons called on the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi. They discussed Pakistan-Latvia relations and regional and global developments.
Deputy State Secretary also co-chaired the 6th Round of Pakistan-Latvia Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in Islamabad today.
Related News
Pakistan, Latvia hold 6th round of bilateral political consultations
ISLAMABAD, MAY 15 /DNA/ – Deputy State Secretary-Political Director, Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, AndžejsRead More
CPEC project to continue Pakistan, China to further solidify relations: FMs
Pakistan to continue supporting China on all issues; peace in Afghanistan a must for regionalRead More
Comments are Closed