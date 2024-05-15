Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Main Menu

Pakistan, Latvia hold 6th round of bilateral political consultations

| May 15, 2024
Pakistan, Latvia hold 6th round of bilateral political consultations

ISLAMABAD, MAY 15 /DNA/ – Deputy State Secretary-Political Director, Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andžejs Viļumsons called on the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi. They discussed Pakistan-Latvia relations and regional and global developments.

Deputy State Secretary also co-chaired the 6th Round of Pakistan-Latvia Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in Islamabad today.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Pakistan, Latvia hold 6th round of bilateral political consultations

Pakistan, Latvia hold 6th round of bilateral political consultations

ISLAMABAD, MAY 15 /DNA/ – Deputy State Secretary-Political Director, Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, AndžejsRead More

CPEC project to continue Pakistan, China to further solidify relations: FMs

CPEC project to continue Pakistan, China to further solidify relations: FMs

Pakistan to continue supporting China on all issues; peace in Afghanistan a must for regionalRead More

Comments are Closed