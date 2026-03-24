Pakistan ‘largely secures’ petrol cargoes for March, April

ISLAMABAD, MAR 24: Pakistan has “largely secured” petrol cargoes for March and April, a high-level monitoring committee was told on Tuesday, as the government moves to stabilise prices and supply chains amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The development emerged during a meeting of the committee monitoring petrol prices, chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, where participants reviewed energy supply situation and assess developments in global oil and gas markets, read a statement issued by the finance ministry.

Members were assured that cargo inflows continue as scheduled and “petrol cargoes for March and now for April have largely been secured”, with additional shipments planned to further strengthen supply buffers, it said.

The finance minister, during the meeting, underscored that “proactive planning, diversified procurement strategies, and close coordination” among stakeholders enabled Pakistan to maintain a stable domestic supply position despite global volatility.

Aurangzeb also directed all relevant authorities to continue vigilant monitoring of international developments, stock levels, and supply chain dynamics to ensure timely and coordinated policy responses.

He reiterated that ensuring uninterrupted availability of petroleum products remained the government’s foremost priority, emphasising that sustained coordination and prudent planning will continue to guide efforts to maintain market stability and safeguard national energy security.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed the monitoring committee earlier this month to monitor the prices and movement of petroleum products in the country following disruptions in global oil supply lines due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Pakistan increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs55 per litre each after global oil prices surged amid the US–Israel conflict with Iran.

Following the increase, PM Shehbaz announced an austerity and fuel conservation plan to mitigate the impact of rising fuel costs.

Since then, the government has kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged in two consecutive weekly reviews of rates.

Meanwhile, participants of the meeting were also briefed on “diversified sourcing strategies and logistical arrangements” with key partner countries to secure crude and refined products.

The coordinated efforts were aimed at reinforcing energy security and safeguarding supply continuity under evolving market conditions, it was said.

Power Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary attended the meeting alongside other officials.