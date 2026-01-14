Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan agree to hold Kyrgyz Cultural Days in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: JAN 14 /DNA/: Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, H.E. Kylychbek Sultan, on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi to discuss bilateral cultural cooperation and the promotion of people-to-people exchanges.

The meeting was held at the National Heritage and Culture Division, where the minister and the secretary warmly welcomed the visiting ambassador.

During the discussion, Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi recalled the recent meeting between President of the Kyrgyz Republic H.E. Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, in which various bilateral issues, including the strengthening of people-to- people contacts, were discussed.

The ambassador was informed that, in line with the instructions of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kyrgyz Cultural Days are planned to be held in Islamabad tentatively in the last week of March 2026. The one- to two-day event will feature Kyrgyz handicrafts, cuisine, traditional costumes, art and photography exhibitions, film screenings, music, dance performances, and other cultural activities. The Pakistan side will arrange local hospitality for the visiting delegation.

The meeting also noted that Pakistan is planning to host Nowruz celebrations, to which several countries having diplomatic relations with Pakistan, including Kyrgyzstan, will be invited.

Ambassador Kylychbek Sultan said he would coordinate with the Kyrgyz government and confirm participation by the end of this month so that the necessary arrangements could be finalized in time. He also informed that the Kyrgyz delegation plans to visit Lahore. The federal minister suggested that after holding cultural events in Islamabad, the delegation could proceed to Lahore for further engagements.

It was further shared that Ms. Ambreen Zahara, Joint Secretary (A&IC), National Heritage and Culture Division, has been nominated as the focal person from the Pakistani side, while the Kyrgyz side will also nominate its focal person for coordination. The ambassador was also requested to arrange a coordination meeting with the Kyrgyz Honorary Consul General in Lahore.

The meeting concluded with the exchange of souvenirs between the two sides, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening cultural ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.