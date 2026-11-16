ISLAMABAD, NOV 16 /DNA/ – Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kairat Tursunkulov, called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the 30th Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers in Islamabad today.

The two sides reaffirmed the close and brotherly ties between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and connectivity. They also underscored the importance of continued cooperation under the ECO to advance shared regional priorities.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tursunkulov delivered a letter from Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev, reaffirming the close bonds of friendship and commitment to advancing bilateral ties. He also expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality and arrangements for the meeting. The DPM/FM thanked him for his country’s participation in the Council of Ministers meeting.

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