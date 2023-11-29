Pakistan, Kuwait Forge Stronger Ties: Signing of MoUs in key areas of cooperation

ISLAMABAD, NOV 29 /DNA/ – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Interior of Kuwait, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Pakistani delegation in a group photo after the sgining of MoUs of cooperation between Pakistan and Kuwait. 29th of November, 2023.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Interior of Kuwait, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al Sabah, today. General Syed Asim Munir NI(M), Chief of Army Staff was also present during the meeting.

The two leaders underlined the importance of historical brotherly ties between the two countries and reaffirmed the desire to strengthen the fraternal ties by transforming them into a mutually rewarding economic partnership.

The leaders also witnessed the signing of 7 agreements concluded to attract multi-billion dollars investment from the State of Kuwait in various sectors of Pakistan including Food Security/ Agriculture, Hydel Power, Water Supplies (safe drinking water and supporting mining activities), establishment of Mining Fund to support mineral industry, Technology Zones Development and Mangrove Preservation. In addition, 3 MoUs in the fields of culture & art, environment & sustainable development were also signed.

The leaders expressed great satisfaction at the trajectory of relations, agreed to remain in close contact, and take swift steps in further strengthening and deepening of Pakistan-Kuwait relations.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan termed these agreements with Kuwait another milestone in the achievements which the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) platform is bringing for the country.

The Prime Minister also prayed for the good health of H.R.H Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, The Emir of the State of Kuwait.