Pakistan, Kuwait celebrate 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations

ISLAMABAD, FEB 28 /DNA/ – A joint event was organized by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy of Kuwait in Islamabad today to mark the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the State of Kuwait and Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was the chief guest at the event.

Minister of State Khar hailed the historic bilateral relationship cemented over past six decades. She highlighted deep-seatednature of relations between the two countries, characterized byfraternal ties, common aspirations and values as well as bright prospects for future cooperation. The Ambassador of Kuwait in Islamabad Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi also shed light on the history of brotherly relations between two countries and its people, spanning over sixty years.

A commemorative logo of 60th Anniversary was unveiled in the joint event. A photo exhibition was also inaugurated by the Minister of State, depicting various aspects of the bilateral relations between the two countries as well as high-level exchanges. Representatives of the Diplomatic Corps, UN and Government officials, business community, academia, media, and civil society attended the joint event.

Kuwait hosts a significant Pakistani diaspora playing a critical role in the development and prosperity of both nations. The joint event marked the beginning of year-long activities that would be organized both in Kuwait and Pakistan with a view to transforming the fraternal ties into more concrete and mutually rewarding economic relations.