Pakistan keen to reinforce engagement with EU: PM

EU business delegation calls on the Prime Minister; assurea the EU delegation of the Government of Pakistan’s firm resolve to continue working towards the stabilization of the economy, despite regional challenges, including the recent spike in oil prices due to the situation in the Middle East

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD, APR 28 /DNA/ – A delegation of senior officials of the European Union and business representatives from prominent European companies, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House this morning.

The delegation was led by Mr. Peteris Ustubs, Director (Asia Pacific) of the European Commission’s Directorate General of International Partnerships, and comprised Ms. Thourya Triki of the EU Investment Bank and senior executives of top European companies including Manuel Pauser Vice President, Adidas, Vice President of Andritz, Karl Shloegelbauer and Regional Director of IKEA, Dieter Metkke. The delegation is visiting Pakistan to attend the EU-Pakistan Business Forum. The Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan H.E. Raimundas Karoblis was also present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister welcomed the EU delegation to Pakistan and thanked them for their participation in the EU-Pakistan Business Forum. He said the EU was Pakistan’s largest trading partner and the destination for the highest volume of exports from Pakistan.

While appreciating the convening of the EU-Pakistan Business Forum, the Prime Minister expressed the hope that the event would encourage further enhancement of trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the EU. He assured the EU delegation that the Government would continue making serious efforts to facilitate the growth of trade and investment relations with EU.

He assured the EU delegation of the Government of Pakistan’s firm resolve to continue working towards the stabilization of the economy, despite regional challenges, including the recent spike in oil prices due to the situation in the Middle East. In this regard, the Prime Minister particularly recalled his two recent telephone conversations with EU Council President H.E. Antonio Costa, where they discussed in detail, the regional security situation as well as ways to further strengthen Pakistan-EU relations.

While appreciating the Prime Minister’s leading role in peace efforts in the region, the EU delegation expressed deep appreciation to the Government for extending full cooperation in hosting the EU-Pakistan Business Forum. The delegation members spoke about their respective experience of investments in Pakistan and stated that there was enormous potential for further growth of these B2B ties between the EU and Pakistan in various sectors, including energy, communications, IT, etc. More than 600 B2B meetings are expected on the sidelines of the EU-Pakistan Business Forum.

From Pakistan side, Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Law, Justice & Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar, Advisor to the PM Dr. Tauqir Shah, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, SAPMs Syed Tariq Fatemi and Haroon Akhtar Khan as well as senior government officials were also present in the meeting.=DNA