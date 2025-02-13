Pakistan keen to increase trade, investment with Japan: Governor Sindh

KARACHI, FEB 13 (APP/DNA):Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Thursday said that Pakistan was keen to increase trade with Japan and the investors of Japan would be provided all support and cooperation under Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) project.

He said this during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Akamatsu Shichi here at the Governor House on Thursday.

The Japanese Ambassador called on Kamran Tessori at the Governor House and extended invitation to participate in Expo-25 to be held in the Japanese city of Osaka.

Speaking on the occasion, the Japanese Ambassador said that Sindh province is very attractive for investment and Japanese investors were interested for investing their capital in various sectors.

Akamatsu Shichi said that under the Governor’s Initiative, the youth must be taught Japanese language and for his purpose all required support and assistance would be provided by the Embassy of Japan.

Earlier, the Japanese top diplomat was presented with a guard of honor upon his arrival at the Governor House and the Ambassador also planted a sapling at the Governor House as part of the tree plantation campaign.

He later hoisted the flag and wrote his impressions in the visitor’s book.

The Japanese Ambassador also visited the “Bell of Hope” and the Quaid-e-Azam’s historical room.

The Japanese Ambassador further said that the ongoing projects under the Governor’s Initiative will prove to be important for public welfare.

Governor Kamran Tessori told the Ambassador that Japanese investors should benefit the attractive environment in the province by investing their capital in profitable sectors.