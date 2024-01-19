Pakistan keen to further cement relations with KSA

Chief Minister Punjab reiterates his resolve to finish the public welfare project completion task at the earliest



Abid Raza

LAHORE: Saudi Arabian Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliky visited the Chief Minister’s office in Lahore on Friday and met with Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi warmly welcomed Ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al Maliky.

The ambassador of Saudi Arabia also recognized the extraordinary speed of completion of public projects by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and paid tribute to his public services.

The Saudi ambassador said that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s tireless efforts are visible in Punjab, especially in Lahore and Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team are seen working all the time.

A new example of extraordinary development was established in Punjab during one year, thanks to Mohsin Speed, Saudi Ambassador said.

He said many cities including Lahore are looking more beautiful than before with the completion of development projects.

Pakistan has everything, it needs sincere people like Mohsin Naqvi and planning, said Saudi Ambassador.

On the occasion, CM Mohsin Naqvi said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have an eternal relationship and will last forever.

Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in difficult times, said Mohsin Naqvi.

He said that we cannot forget the role of Saudi Arabia for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

We are grateful to the Saudi government for the unprecedented support of Saudi Arabia, Mohsin Naqvi