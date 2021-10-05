Pakistan keen to further bolster ties with Central Asian countries: Sadiq Sanjrani

Islamabad; Oct 5 /DNA/ – Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has underlined Pakistan desire to further augment cooperation with Kazakhstan in all fields. Better economic ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan will help further boost bilateral cooperation, said Sadiq Sanjrani while exchanging views with Kazakhstan envoy Yerzhan Kistafin, who paid a courtesy call on Sanjrani here at Parliament House on Tuesday.

During the meeting, discussion took place on a range of courses including Pakistan-Kazakhstan bilateral cooperation, ways to precipitate the exchange of delegations at parliamentary and trade levels and the overall development of the region.

“Enhanced economic linkages and parliamentary diplomacy would help further cement the bilateral cooperation between the two fraternal countries. Maintaining better ties with Kazakhstan remains an important part of Pakistan’s foreign policy”, Sanjrani said.

Kazakhstan-Pakistan Friendship Group in the Senate could also play a crucial role in expanding parliamentary relations between the two countries, adding that both sides have maintained excellent relations at international fora, he noted. Both the countries had often taken similar positions on international and regional issues, Sanjrani further added.

In his meeting with the visiting dignitary, Sanjrani called for tapping into the avenues that could help in strengthening economic ties and elevate the trade volume between the two countries.

“Pakistan seeks to further heighten ties with Central Asian countries”, Sanjrani underscored.

In his meeting with the envoy, Sanjrani highlighted that Pakistan’s unique geo-economic location offered tremendous opportunities for transport, trade, transit trade and ICT connectivity to the entire region. He observed that greater regional integration would help drive growth and socio-economic development in the entire region.

“Kazakhstan cherishes its relation with Pakistan”, Ambassador said.

Both sides expressed hope that cooperation between the two states would boost in various fields. The Chairman Senate also extended best wishes to the Ambassador.