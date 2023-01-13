Pakistan keen to expand ties with Italy

Italian envoy calls on Dy Chairman Senate

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese called on the Deputy Chairman of Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi. Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Deputy Chairman Senate said that Pakistan was keen to expand relations with friendly country Italy. He said Italy was very important country in the European Union adding a large number of Pakistanis were working in Italy.

Mirza said both countries can cooperation in various sectors. He also briefed the Italian ambassador about the working of the Upper House. The Italian ambassador thanked the Deputy Chairman Senate for receiving him.