Pakistan keen to expand, diversify ties with Türkiye

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, NOV 7 (DNA) :The Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan H.E. Irfan Neziroglu called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House today.

The Prime Minister welcomed Ambassador Neziroglu, who presented his credentials on October 28, 2024, and said he looked forward to working closely with the Ambassador to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Türkiye.

While recalling the historic, long standing and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Türkiye’s consistent support to Pakistan on Kashmir and said that Pakistan would also continue to lend its strong support to Turkiye on its core interests.

The regional situation, particularly in Gaza and the Middle East also came under discussion.

The Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and reiterated his invitation to the Turkish President to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

He expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye and stressed on the need to further deepen cooperation in trade, investment, and defense.

Ambassador Neziroglu thanked the Prime Minister for warmly receiving him and assured him of his full commitment and support to further strengthen the strong and historic bonds of friendship between both countries.