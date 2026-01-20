Pakistan, Kazakhstan strengthen ties for educational development

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (DNA): Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Ms. Wajiha Qamar met Tuesday with H.E. Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, to discuss avenues for enhanced collaboration and partnership in the education sector.

The meeting focused on fostering bilateral cooperation aimed at advancing educational development in Pakistan through shared expertise, academic exchange, and institutional linkages. Both sides expressed strong commitment to building a lasting alliance that promotes innovation, capacity building, and global academic connectivity.

Key discussions included progress on the upcoming Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan and Kazakhstan in the field of education, as well as preparations for the forthcoming visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Pakistan. The MoU is expected to pave the way for student and faculty exchanges, joint research initiatives, and collaboration between educational institutions of both countries.

Ms. Wajiha Qamar emphasized the importance of international partnerships in strengthening Pakistan’s education system and reaffirmed the Government’s resolve to expand global academic networks. Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin welcomed the initiative and reiterated Kazakhstan’s readiness to work closely with Pakistan for mutual benefit.

The meeting marks a significant step forward in deepening Pakistan–Kazakhstan relations and advancing shared goals in education and human resource development.