Pakistan, Kazakhstan ink 37 MoUs to strengthen strategic, economic ties

ISLAMABAD, FEB 4: Pakistan and Kazakhstan have taken a major step to strengthen bilateral relations, signing 37 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreements covering trade, investment, infrastructure, and cultural cooperation.

The historic event marked the first visit to Pakistan by a Kazakh president in 23 years.Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was warmly received at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The national anthems of both countries were played, and a decorated contingent presented a guard of honor to the distinguished guest. The leaders exchanged pleasantries before beginning official talks and the signing ceremony.

Focus on trade, investment, and connectivity

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said President Tokayev’s visit is a source of joy for the nation and government. He congratulated the Kazakh leader on being awarded the Nishan-e-Pakistan, noting it reflects Pakistan’s appreciation for his leadership.

The Prime Minister highlighted that although Kazakhstan is rich in mineral resources, bilateral trade with Pakistan remains low. He expressed his determination to increase trade between the two countries to $1 billion by next year. “Pakistan considers Kazakhstan its strategic partner, and we are keen to enhance cooperation in trade, culture, education, and regional connectivity,” he added.

President Tokayev emphasized that Pakistan is a reliable and important partner in South Asia, praising the centuries-old relations between the two countries and the shared vision for future cooperation. He lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a visionary leader who has strengthened Pakistan’s regional and international influence.

Agreements signed across key sectors

The two leaders signed a joint declaration and exchanged agreements covering multiple sectors. These included:

Transit trade and port utilization agreements

MoU on railway sector cooperation

Agreements on plant protection and veterinary sectors

Mining and petroleum cooperation

UN peacekeeping collaboration

Exchange of prisoners

Maritime sector cooperation

The Prime Minister stressed that the implementation of these MoUs will boost economic, cultural, and strategic cooperation between Pakistan and Kazakhstan. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to achieving shared goals through joint efforts.During his speech, President Tokayev acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the region. He highlighted the countries’ shared values and traditions and praised Pakistan’s progress in defense and regional diplomacy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace, particularly in Gaza, expressing hopes for lasting stability and reconstruction.