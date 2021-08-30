Monday, August 30, 2021
Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss academic cooperation

| August 30, 2021

Ambassador Yerzhan visit Foreign Service Academy

Staff Report

Islamabad, AUG 30: Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin visited the Foreign Service Academy, Islamabad, where he met with the Director General of Academy, Zahid Nasrullah Khan.

Khan briefed about the activities and rich history of the Academy, including cooperation with Kazakhstan. He expressed his intention to further strengthening partnership relations with the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Following the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to organize a number of events on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries.

