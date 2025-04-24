Pakistan junior hockey camp concludes

WAH CANTT, APR 24 (APP/DNA):A ten-day long training camp for the Pakistan Junior Hockey Team led by head Coach Olympian, Tahir Zaman and Coach, Olympian Muhammad Usman here on Thursday concluded at the state-of-the-art POF Sports Complex , as part of its preparations for upcoming international competitions.

The officials of Pakistan hockey federation (PHF) told APP that camp was organized in connection to preparations of the Pakistani team for the upcoming FIH Men’s Nations Cup. The prestigious international tournament will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from June 15 to 21.

“The PHF is optimistic that the junior team will deliver strong performances in Malaysia and make a mark on the international stage”, the officials added.

The hockey squad was trained under the supervision of distinguished Olympians: Head Coach Tahir Zaman (National Bank), Assistant Coach Muhammad Usman (PIA), and Assistant Coach Zeeshan Ashraf (National Bank).

The trio brings a wealth of international experience and technical expertise, ensuring that players receive advanced training across all aspects of the game.

The training camp features a strong lineup of players across all positions. Among the goalkeepers are Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan (Mari Energy), Waqar (WAPDA), Umair Ali (WAPDA), and Owais Rashid (Customs).

The defensive unit includes Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, and Arshad Liaquat from Mari Energy. Hammaduddin Anjum, Muhammad Sameen, and Tanzeem ul Hassan from WAPDA; Abdul Manan, Usama Bashir, and Rizwan Ali from Air Force; along with Imad Shakeel Butt, Faizan, and Faisal Qadir from National Bank, and Izhar from Punjab.

In the midfield, the squad features Moin Shakeel, Mohib Ullah (WAPDA), Zakaria Hayat (Navy), Ghazanfar Ali and Rana Sohail Riaz (Customs), Arslan (Army), Umar Mustafa (Mari Energy), Mubashir Amin (POF), Haseem (Punjab), and Farhan Tariq (Rangers). The forward line is spearheaded by Abdul Rehman and Mohsin Khan (Air Force); Salman Razzaq, Ejaz Ahmed, Owais Arshad, and Abdul Hannan Shahid (WAPDA); Afraz (Mari Energy), Rana Waleed (Navy); Nowhaiz Zahid Malik (National Bank), and Muhammad Younis (Quetta).