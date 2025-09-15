Pakistan, Jordan demand Gaza ceasefire, aid delivery

DOHA, SEP 15 (DNA) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan met with His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan today on the sidelines of the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha.

The meeting was marked by warmth and cordiality, reflecting the deep-rooted fraternal ties and close cooperation between Pakistan and Jordan. The two leaders discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, with a particular focus on the ongoing grave situation in Gaza.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and King Abdullah II expressed their profound concern over the escalating violence and the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in the occupied Palestinian territories. Both leaders strongly condemned the indiscriminate Israeli aggression and emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and the swift delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

They called upon the international community to take decisive action to halt the violence and to work towards a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue based on the pre-1967 borders and the relevant United Nations resolutions.

The two leaders also discussed avenues to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Jordan, exploring opportunities for enhanced collaboration in trade, investment, and other vital sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and its solidarity with the people of Palestine.