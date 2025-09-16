Pakistan joins global call for security of Global Sumud Flotilla following attacks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has joined the global call for the security of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civil society initiative in which citizens of several countries are participating, following attacks on the vessels of pro-Palestinian activists carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Ireland, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Qatar, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain and Türkiye express their concern about the security of the aid flotilla.

Former senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, and Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon are also among the pro-Palestinian activists in the aid flotilla aiming to break the Israeli siege on the enclave.

A screenshot from a drone video shows people lighting flares at the port of Ermoupolis during the departure of two sailing boats, Electra and Oxygen, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israels naval blockade, on Syros island, Greece, September 14, 2025. — Reuters

Jamaat-e-Islami’s senior leader and former senator Mushtaq, speaking on Geo News programme “Capital Talk”, said that Israeli drones were continuously flying over the maritime convoy travelling from Tunisia to Gaza.

“In one drone strike, two vessels have already been damaged. However, we will not be intimidated and will certainly proceed to Gaza with relief supplies,” he added.

Mushtaq demanded that the Pakistani government should establish a rescue and relief mission for Gaza.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday: “The Global Sumud Flotilla has informed about its objective of delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and raising awareness about the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people and the need to stop the war in Gaza.”

It added: “Both objectives, peace and humanitarian aid delivery, together with the respect of international law, including humanitarian law, are shared by our governments.”

Pakistan, along with 15 other countries, called on “everyone to refrain from any unlawful or violent act against the Flotilla, to respect international law and international humanitarian law.”

A screenshot from a drone video shows people gathering at the port of Ermoupolis during the departure of two sailing boats, Electra and Oxygen, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israels naval blockade, on Syros island, Greece, September 14, 2025. — Reuters

“We recall that any violation of international law and human rights of the participants in the Flotilla, including attack against vessels in international waters or illegal detention, will lead to accountability,” it concluded.

A flotilla bound for Gaza carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists set sail from Tunisia a day ago after repeated delays, aiming to break Israel’s blockade and deliver aid to the famine-hit Palestinian territory.

More than 100 vessels in the fleet will converge in the Mediterranean, bringing together four regional alliances, including the Freedom Flotilla Coalition from Europe, the Global March to Gaza from the Middle East, Sumud Nusantara from Asia and Sumud Maghrib from Africa.