Pakistan, Japan commit to strengthen ties in Brussels meeting

BRUSSELS, NOV 22 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with Japan’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Eri Arfiya, on the sidelines of the 4th EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum on Friday.

During the informal interaction, the two officials discussed the longstanding bilateral relations between their countries. Senator Dar underscored Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Japan across diverse and mutually beneficial areas.

The meeting provided an opportunity to reinforce diplomatic ties and explore avenues for enhanced collaboration, reflecting the positive momentum in Pakistan-Japan relations.