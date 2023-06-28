Pakistan, Japan bilateral political consultations held in Tokyo

TOKYO, JUN 28: /DNA/ – The Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Dr. Asad Majeed Khan held Bilateral Political Consultations with his Japanese counterpart Mr. Shigeo Yamada in Tokyo today.



Both sides reviewed all significant aspects of Pakistan-Japan relations and agreed to spare no effort to preserve, promote and diversify the longstanding robust relationship. Important regional and international issues were also discussed in depth.



The Foreign Secretary also called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mr. Takei Shunsuke and National Security Advisor Mr. Takeo Akiba. He also interacted with Mr. Shun Imaizumi, President, Japan – Pakistan Association.



All the interlocutors of the Foreign Secretary expressed goodwill and warm wishes towards the people and Government of Pakistan and underlined that the Japanese side was looking forward to the upcoming visit of the Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the first week of July 2023.