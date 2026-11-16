ISLAMABAD, NOV 16 /DNA/ – Foreign Secretary Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad received Ambassador Riccardo Guariglia, Secretary General of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad today for the 7th round of Pakistan-Italy Bilateral Political Consultations.

The two sides reviewed the muti-faceted bilateral relations and discussed ways to strengthen political dialogue and further expand the ongoing cooperation in trade, investment, development, agriculture, defence and security, migration, labour mobility, education, new technologies, cultural exchanges and heritage conservation.

The Foreign Secretary underscored the importance of high-level exchanges as well as early convening of the second Ministerial Review of the Pakistan-Italy Strategic Engagement Plan, recalling the invitation extended by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, to Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, to visit Pakistan.

Both sides exchanged views on the sixth session of the Joint Economic Commission to be held in Pakistan in January 2027. The Foreign Secretary highlighted opportunities for Italian investment and joint ventures in agriculture and food processing, textiles, marble, mining, and energy. They stressed the importance of people-to-people contacts and the full implementation of the MoUon Migration and Labour Mobility signed in May 2025.

Both sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to multilateralism and the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the UN Charter. They also underscored the importance of continued cooperation at the United Nations and in other multilateral fora. They particularly emphasised their complete convergence on UN Security Council reform as members of the Uniting for Consensus (UFC) group.