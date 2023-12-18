Pakistan issues visas to Indian Hindu Pilgrims for visit to Katas Raj, Chakwal
ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued 62 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab from 19-25 December 2023.
Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d’ Affaires, Mr. Aizaz Khan, wished the pilgrims a safe journey and memorable stay in Pakistan.
Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, each year thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals/occasions. The issuance of pilgrimage visas to them is in line with the Government of Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines and promoting interfaith harmony.
