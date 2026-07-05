Pakistan issues NOC to India for CAVA Championship

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: In a major step towards promoting sports diplomacy and strengthening regional sporting ties, the Government of Pakistan has officially issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Indian men’s volleyball team to participate in the CAVA Men’s Volleyball Championship 2026, scheduled to be held in Islamabad from July 22 to 29.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob confirmed that the Indian authorities have been formally informed following the issuance of the NOC and expressed confidence that the Indian team will travel to Pakistan for the regional championship.

Yaqoob revealed that the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) had earlier approached the PVF, requesting a political clearance and security guarantee letter from the Government of Pakistan to facilitate the process of obtaining approval from the Government of India and subsequently securing visas for the team’s participation.

Yaqoob said the Indian federation had remained in close contact with the PVF throughout the process. He added that all organizational, logistical and security arrangements for the championship have been finalized.

Describing the event as one of the biggest international volleyball tournaments ever hosted by Pakistan, the PVF chief said it would further strengthen the country’s image as a safe and capable destination for international sporting events. The championship will feature 10 participating nations: Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Yaqoob also thanked the Government of Pakistan, the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), sponsors, coaches, athletes and all stakeholders for their continued support in promoting volleyball and helping bring major international competitions to Pakistan